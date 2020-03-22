The cloud backup market is growing predominantly as the amount of data is being elevated globally. The inclination towards digitization across all the industry verticals have been the primary reason the cloud backup solution is earnestly demanded. SMEs are forecasted to contribute remarkably in the forecast period due to a massive adoption of the cloud deployment for their internal data and applications. APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 32.8% in the period 2019 – 2026, due to an increase in the cloud deployment of data in the countries like China, Singapore, and India. North America holds the highest market share of 37.6% in 2018 because of the prodigious rate of deployment of the cloud backup solutions.

Key Players included in this Report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Barracuda Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, NetApp, Acronis International Gmbh, IBM Corporation, Efolder, Inc., Datto, Inc., and Code42 Software, Inc., others

Market Trends:

Rising awareness of the latest technologies

Increasing number of product launches

Drivers:

Increasing demand for Cloud Backup in emerging industries

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Opportunities:

Growing demand for Cloud Backup in newer industries

Increasing Dependency on Cloud Backup for diverse applications

The Cloud Backup Market has been segmented for better coverage of the industry based on:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solution

Service

Type of Backup Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Full Backup

Incremental

Differential

Periodic Backup

Mirror Backup

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Data Storage

Data Archiving & Application Hosting

Cloud Integration & Migration

Security & Encryption

Latency & Auto-Scaling

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Others

Type of Cloud Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Public

Private

Hybrid

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-Use Industries Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Government & Public Sectors

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare Sectors

Manufacturing Industries

Others

Regions mapped in the study: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Countries included: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Highlights of the Report:

Cloud Backup Market Summary

Financial Standing of the Leading Companies in the Market

Cloud Backup Market Competitive Assessment

Cloud Backup Market Analysis by Product

Cloud Backup Market Analysis by Application

Analysis by Application Value Chain, Downstream Buyers, Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Vendor Landscape, Strategic Initiative

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Market Forecast

Latest trends, product portfolio, consumer base, regional segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cloud Backup Market have also been included in the study.

Latest trends, product portfolio, consumer base, regional segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cloud Backup Market have also been included in the study.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

Continued…



Key queries addressed:

Who are the leading players in the sector, and what are the prevalent expansion strategies adopted by them to get ahead in the Cloud Backup market ?

? What are the outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis conducted on the Cloud Backup market ?

? What are the growth prospects and threats encountered by players in the Cloud Backup market ?

? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key companies operating in the Cloud Backup industry?

Data Collection & Research Methodology:

The primary sources of data collection employed for the research include surveys and interviews of industry experts from the Cloud Backup Market, comprising of management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers across the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to collect and validate both qualitative and quantitative information, and to decipher the growth prospects existing in the industry. The analysts perform primary research by way of postal surveys, telephonic interviews, and online surveys, to obtain and authenticate both quantitative and qualitative information for the research study.

In case of secondary sources of data collection, the analysts rely on annual reports of leading companies, press releases, websites, investor presentation, conference calls, webinars, journals, regulatory policies, official documents, and other authoritative bodies to derive relevant information about the current scenario of the global market and the players engaged in the industry to give the readers a holistic view of the industry and accurate market forecast.

