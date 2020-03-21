Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Weather Forecasting Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weather Forecasting Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Weather forecasting is the application of science and technology to predict the conditions of the atmosphere for a given location and time. Human beings have attempted to predict the weather informally for millennia and formally since the 19th century.

The weather forecasting services market has been studied in five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & North Africa (MENA), and the rest of the world.

In 2018, the global Weather Forecasting Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Stormgeo

BMT Group

Fugro

ENAV

Meteosim

Meteo-Logic

Skymet Weather Services

Skyview Systems

Global Weather

Met Office

Meteogroup

Precision Weather

Meteoblue

Accuweather

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Weather Forecasting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Weather Forecasting Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

