Weather Forecasting Services Market Overview 2020: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025
Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Global Weather Forecasting Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weather Forecasting Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Weather forecasting is the application of science and technology to predict the conditions of the atmosphere for a given location and time. Human beings have attempted to predict the weather informally for millennia and formally since the 19th century.
The weather forecasting services market has been studied in five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & North Africa (MENA), and the rest of the world.
In 2018, the global Weather Forecasting Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Stormgeo
BMT Group
Fugro
ENAV
Meteosim
Meteo-Logic
Skymet Weather Services
Skyview Systems
Global Weather
Met Office
Meteogroup
Precision Weather
Meteoblue
Accuweather
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Short Range
Medium Range
Long Range
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Agriculture
Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Weather Forecasting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Weather Forecasting Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
