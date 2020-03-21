Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market was sized US$ 24.70 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 37.10 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.22 % during a forecast Period.

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is segmented by product type, by technology, by application and by region. In terms of product type, the market is segmented into Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF), Disinfection (Chlorine, UV), Desalination and Testing. Primary, Secondary and Tertiary are the technology segment of the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market. Municipal, Industrial are application segment of Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Water treatment is the process of treating water and making it useable for various purposes such as drinking, irrigation, and industrial applications. Water treatment removes the undesired contaminants and reduces the risk of adverse health effects. In addition, wastewater treatment also reduces the impurities and minimizes the effects on environment in case of disposal. The wastewater from municipal sources such as household and small industries are treated in sewage treatment plants and reused or disposed to evaporation ponds, infiltration basins, or injection wells.

Disinfection equipment is likely to be one of the fastest growing segments. This category accounted for 7.6% revenue share in 2017. Whereas the desalination segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The scarcity of fresh water, increasing wastewater reuse, and need for higher quality process water across various industrial sectors are propelling the demand for water desalination equipment around the globe.

Tertiary water treatment is likely to have lucrative growth opportunities owing to its increased use in municipal sewage treatment.

The demand for wastewater equipment has increased in industrial and municipal applications owing to the increase in governmental concerns on disposal of water. The industrial wastewater grades have high pH, ammonia, and high microbial count, which must be treated prior to disposal. Municipalities treat water to meet the growing demand for potable water. The sources of water for municipal purposes are lakes, rivers, underground wells, and others.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market during the forecast period. Developing countries such as China and India are the biggest consumers of water due to population growth and rapid industrialization.

Aquatech International Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Degremont SAS, GDF Suez S.A., GE Water & Process Technologies, Veolia Environment SA, Xylem Inc., Kemira OYJ, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Ashland Water Technologies, SUEZ, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ecolab, Pentair, Mequipco Ltd., BowRio Water Technologies Inc., eda Environmental Ltd., MISCOwate, Hartwell Environmental Corp. are key players included in the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market.

Make an Inquiry before Buying:

