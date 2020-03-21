Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Visual Content Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Visual Content Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visual Content development in United States, Europe and China.

Visual content includes images, videos, illustrations, vectors, and others. The global visual content market deals with the supply and licensing of pre-produced images and videos that are used for various purposes.

The global visual content market by the still images segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for high-quality still marketing images is the increasing trend for responsive web design that prompts manufacturers to provide better resolution for larger screens without enlarging the size of the image. Also, it has been observed that the growing focus of vendors in introducing new pricing schemes for photographers will further encourage the market segment’s growth.

The global visual content market in editorial application accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. The editorial images can be used in the various segments such as a magazine or newspaper article, a text that does not promote a book, video documentaries and news broadcasts, on a website or personal blogs for descriptive purposes, and a non-commercial presentation, which, in turn, will drive the segment’s growth.

In 2018, the global Visual Content market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

123RF

Dreamstime

Fotolia

Getty Images

Shutterstock

Alamy

AP Images

Depositphotos

Dissolve

Photofolio

Pond5

Reuters Pictures

Story & Heart

VideoBlocks

WingClips

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Still Images

Video Footage

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Editorial

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Visual Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Visual Content development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

