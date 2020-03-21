Assessment of the Global Safety Light Curtains Market

Competitive Assessment

Regional Assessment

End-use Industry

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including OMRON Corporation, SICK AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Keyence Corporation and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating safety light curtains. For instance, in June 2017, Rockwell Automation Inc. launched a new safety light curtain named GuardShield 450L, focused on improving flexibility and industrial safety.

Global Safety Light Curtains Market

Global Safety Light Curtains Market, by End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Packaging

Others

Global Safety Light Curtains Market, by Type

Type 2

Type 4

Global Safety Light Curtains Market, by Resolution

<40 mm

>40 mm

Global Safety Light Curtains Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Safety Light Curtains market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Safety Light Curtains market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Safety Light Curtains market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Safety Light Curtains market

