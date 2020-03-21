Revenue Growth of the Motorcycle Electronics Market to be Influenced by Growing End-use Adoption
Motorcycle Electronics Market: Overview
The motorcycle market has evolved significantly from complete mechanical systems in the past to electronics systems in the present. Efficiency of a motorcycle greatly depends on power to weight ratio, advanced electronics in the motorcycle has not only enabled new features and characteristics, but has also helped to significantly reduce weight of the vehicle. Technological advancements such as antilock braking system (ABS), i3s technology, Blue core technology, Self-balancing technology are example for the same. A motorcycle has various electronics parts such as Engine control unit (ECU), GPS system, Immobilizer system, semi-active suspension system, hybrid system, sequential gear technology, etc. Electronics is now a days integrated in various systems of a motorcycle such as engine management, driver safety, motorcycle tracking, lighting system, fuel injection systems, ignition systems, safety of motorcycle, connecting with other motorcycles through intercoms, telematics related to motorcycle, action cameras etc. Motorcycle electronics market has witnessed significant investment from various OEMs due to leverage existing growth opportunities in the market.
Motorcycle Electronics Market: Dynamics
Existing government norms and continual focus on vehicle and rider safety has brought a lot of investment in the motorcycle electronics market for developing new technologies. Furthermore, technologies such as engine management systems, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) helps in monitoring and reduction of emissions from a motorcycle hence triggering the global motorcycle electronics market. Furthermore, increasing the demand of luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles, which are well equipped with advanced technologies are expected to drive the growth of global motorcycle electronics market. Moreover, electronic devices required less maintenance and fault can be detect easily by standard diagnostic tools making them a robust and durable choice. Furthermore, better handling and passenger safety are the factor which hike the Global Motorcycle Electronics Market in forecast period. Manufacturer in the market are focusing on implementing future motorcycles with new technology such as Electronic Cruise Control (ECC), and Internet of Thing (IOT), Motorcycle Airbag Jackets, Immobilizer System.
Apart from these factors, the motorcycle electronics market is expected to witness significant demand from the aftermarket. With the changing demographics and advancing technology, riders want their bikes to be well equipped with the advanced features available in the market.
Motorcycle Electronics Market: Segmentation:
The global motorcycle electronic market can be segmented on the basis of types of motorcycles:
- Cruiser
- Sport bike
- Dual sport bike
- Adventure Tourer
- Scooter
The global motorcycle electronic market can be segmented on the basis of Application type:
- Lighting
- Headlight
- Flasher
- Bluetooth accessories
- Chatterbox
- Interphone
- Speaker
- Camera
- Helmet Audio System
- Motorcycle Grip heater
- Lap Timer
- Switches & Knobs
- Display
- Digital Display
- Analog Display
The global motorcycle electronic market can be segmented on the basis of Sales channel:
- Original Equipment Market (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Motorcycle Electronics Market: Key Participants:
There are some key Participants of the global Motorcycle Electronics Market:
- Pricol Limited
- KOSKO
- Mitsubishi Electric corporation
- Delphi Automotive LLP.
- Dunlop System and Component Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Bosch Limited
- Holley Performance Products
- Wings Automobile Products Pvt., ltd.
- Suitai Electronics Ltd.
- Denso
Motorcycle Electronics Market: Region-wise Outlook:
Asia Pacific is a major market for motorcycles, thus the region is anticipated to hold a lion share in the market thus, dominating the global motorcycle electronics market owning to high demand of motorcycle from countries such as India and China. China is expected to emerge as technology leader in the global market and will be a major exporter of cheap electronic products. Middle East and Africa region is also anticipated to have a strong foot hold in the global market. Further, with respect to North America and Europe, high demand for premium motorcycle from countries such as Germany, France and the U.S. is expected to fuel growth of the global motorcycle electronics market. Market in the Latin America is anticipated to maintain a slow growth owing to low consumer spending
