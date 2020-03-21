Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Automotive Information and Safety System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Automotive Information and Safety System Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Information and Safety System development in United States, Europe and China.

The system safety concept calls for a risk management strategy based on identification, analysis of hazards and application of remedial controls using a systems-based approach and an information system (IS) is an organized system for the collection, organization, storage and communication of information.

The increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience and stringent safety regulations across the globe are driving the market for automotive safety system.

In 2018, the global Automotive Information and Safety System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Bosch

Delphi

ZF

Continental

DENSO

Valeo

Magna

Autoliv

Mobileye

Hyundai Mobis

Knorr-Bremse

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Buses

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Trucks

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

