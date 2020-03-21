In 2029, the Power Tool market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Power Tool market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Power Tool market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Power Tool market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Power Tool market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Power Tool market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Power Tool market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Market Segmentation

India power tools market is segmented on the basis of end-user, mode of operation and region.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial power tools and household power tools. With increasing industrialization, the industrial sector is estimated to dominate in terms of demand for power tools. Industrial segment is estimated to account for 55.8% in terms of value share by end of 2016. The household segment is estimated to account for 44.2% in terms of value share by 2016, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

The electric power tools segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to ease of operation and low operational costs. The segment is expected to be most attractive between 2016 and 2026, and witness significant investment in product development. Electric segment is estimated to account for 56.6% in terms of value share by end of 2026. Pneumatic and others segments are estimated to collectively account for 46.4% in terms of value share by end of 2016.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North India, South India, East India and West India. With large number of industries concentrated in the region, the market in South India and West India is expected to account for maximum demand for power tools over the forecast period. Market in South India is expected to account for 38.2% of the total India market by the end of 2026. Market in North India is estimated to be growing rapidly, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes market share analysis of the existing international, China-based and domestic players in the market. The report also profiles both global and domestic players in the India power tools market.

Global Players in the market include Atlas Copco AB, Snap-on International, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Actuant Corporation and SKF AB. Regional players in the market include Stanley Black & Decker, Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Kulkarni Power Tools.

The Power Tool market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Power Tool market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Power Tool market? Which market players currently dominate the global Power Tool market? What is the consumption trend of the Power Tool in region?

The Power Tool market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Power Tool in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Power Tool market.

Scrutinized data of the Power Tool on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Power Tool market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Power Tool market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Power Tool Market Report

The global Power Tool market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Power Tool market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Power Tool market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.