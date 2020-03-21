In 2018, the market size of Electronic Skin Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Key segments in the global electronic skin market:

Component Stretchable Circuits Stretchable Conductors Electr-active Polymers Photovoltaics Others



Application Consumer Electronics Automotive Healthcare Telecommunication Retail Aerospace & Defense Others



Key regions covered in the global electronic skin market report:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

SEA and Others of APAC India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA and Other APAC

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa Northern Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key vendors in the global Electronic Skin market:

MC10

Physical Optics Corporation

Dialog Semiconductor

Intelesens Ltd.

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Plastic Electronics GmbH

ROTEX Global

SMARTLIFEINC LIMITED

VivaLNK

Xenoma

Xsensio

