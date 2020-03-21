According to this study, in the next five years, the network traffic analysis software market will record a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of key companies in the network traffic analysis software sector, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the network traffic analysis software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers covered in this report: breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Symantec

Plixer

IBM

FireEye

Darktrace

Cisco

ExtraHop Networks

Vectra AI

NetVizura

Progress Software

Kentik

Awake Security

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Chronicle Technologies

Bricata

This study considers the value of network traffic analysis software generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

On-site in the

Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for network traffic analysis software by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understand the market structure of the network traffic analysis software by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in global network traffic analysis software, to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next years.

Analyze network traffic analysis software regarding individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

To project the size of the network traffic analysis software submarkets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global market growth for network traffic analysis software (status and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Market size of the global network traffic analysis software 2014-2024

2.1.2 CAGR of market traffic analysis software size by region

2.2 Network traffic analysis software segment by type

2.2.1 On site

2.2.2 On site

2.3 Market size of network traffic analysis software by type

2.3.1 Market share of the size of the global network traffic analysis software market by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Growth rate in the size of the global network traffic analysis software market by type (2014-2019)

2.4 Network traffic analysis software segment by application

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Company

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Market size of network traffic analysis software by application

2.5.1 Market share of the size of the global market for network traffic analysis software by application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Growth rate in the size of the global network traffic analysis software market by application (2014-2019)

3 software for analyzing global network traffic by players

3.1 Market share of the global market size for player network traffic analysis software

To continue…

