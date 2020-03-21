According to this study, over the next five years, the service market of network security service providers will register a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of key companies in the network security service provider services sector, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the network security service provider market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: the breakdown data in chapter 3.

OneNeck IT Solutions

Herjavec Group

Symantec

Core Security

IBM

AT&T Intellectual Property

FireEye

Sirius

Citrix Systems

7 Layer Solutions

CentralSquare

Infosight

EMPIST

Infogressive

Accend Networks

This study takes into account the value of network security service provider services generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

Online service

Offline service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research Objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for network security service provider services by key regions / countries, product and application type, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understand the structure of the network security service provider services market by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on the major global players in network security service providers, to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next years.

Analyze the services of network security service providers based on individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the global market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

To project the size of the network security service provider service submarkets, with respect to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Growth of the global network security service provider services market (status and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Size of the global service market for network security service providers 2014-2024

2.1.2 CAGR of the size of the market for network security service providers by region

2.2 Service segment of network security service providers by type

2.2.1 Online service

2.2.2 Online service

2.3 Market size for network security service providers by type

2.3.1 Market share of the size of the global network security services market by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Growth rate in the size of the global security services market by type of security services (2014-2019)

2.4 Service segment of network security service providers by application

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Company

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Market size of network security service provider services by application

2.5.1 Market share of the market size of global network security services by application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Growth rate of the market size for global network security services by application (2014-2019)

3 Global network security service provider services by players

To continue…

