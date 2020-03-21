LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Methacrylic Acid (MMA) market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Research Report: Dow, Basf, Evonik, MRC, Formosa, LOTTE MRC, Kuraray, LG Chem, MGC, Daesan MMA Corp., Evonik, SATLPEC, Sanyi Tech, Hefa Ind, Dongue

Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market by Type: ACH, Isobutylene, Ethylene, Others

Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market by Application: Special Additives, Paint Industry, Rubber Industry

The Methacrylic Acid (MMA) market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Methacrylic Acid (MMA) market. In this chapter of the Methacrylic Acid (MMA) report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Methacrylic Acid (MMA) report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) market?

Table of Contents

1 Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Overview

1.1 Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Product Overview

1.2 Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 ACH

1.2.2 Isobutylene

1.2.3 Ethylene

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Methacrylic Acid (MMA) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) by Application

4.1 Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Special Additives

4.1.2 Paint Industry

4.1.3 Rubber Industry

4.2 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Methacrylic Acid (MMA) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Methacrylic Acid (MMA) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Methacrylic Acid (MMA) by Application

5 North America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Business

10.1 Dow

10.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Dow Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dow Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.1.5 Dow Recent Development

10.2 Basf

10.2.1 Basf Corporation Information

10.2.2 Basf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Basf Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Basf Recent Development

10.3 Evonik

10.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.3.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Evonik Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Evonik Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.3.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.4 MRC

10.4.1 MRC Corporation Information

10.4.2 MRC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 MRC Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 MRC Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.4.5 MRC Recent Development

10.5 Formosa

10.5.1 Formosa Corporation Information

10.5.2 Formosa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Formosa Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Formosa Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.5.5 Formosa Recent Development

10.6 LOTTE MRC

10.6.1 LOTTE MRC Corporation Information

10.6.2 LOTTE MRC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 LOTTE MRC Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 LOTTE MRC Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.6.5 LOTTE MRC Recent Development

10.7 Kuraray

10.7.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kuraray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Kuraray Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Kuraray Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.7.5 Kuraray Recent Development

10.8 LG Chem

10.8.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.8.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 LG Chem Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 LG Chem Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.8.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.9 MGC

10.9.1 MGC Corporation Information

10.9.2 MGC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 MGC Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 MGC Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.9.5 MGC Recent Development

10.10 Daesan MMA Corp.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Daesan MMA Corp. Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Daesan MMA Corp. Recent Development

10.11 Evonik

10.11.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.11.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Evonik Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Evonik Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.11.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.12 SATLPEC

10.12.1 SATLPEC Corporation Information

10.12.2 SATLPEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 SATLPEC Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SATLPEC Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.12.5 SATLPEC Recent Development

10.13 Sanyi Tech

10.13.1 Sanyi Tech Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sanyi Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sanyi Tech Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sanyi Tech Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.13.5 Sanyi Tech Recent Development

10.14 Hefa Ind

10.14.1 Hefa Ind Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hefa Ind Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Hefa Ind Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hefa Ind Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.14.5 Hefa Ind Recent Development

10.15 Dongue

10.15.1 Dongue Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dongue Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Dongue Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Dongue Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Products Offered

10.15.5 Dongue Recent Development

11 Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Methacrylic Acid (MMA) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

