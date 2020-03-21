Headlamp Washer Systems Market – Overview

Headlamp washer system is a safety feature in certain automobiles that ensures visibility by cleaning surface of the headlight. The system comprises a rotary pump and nozzles which spray water or a cleaning fluid on to the surface of the headlights. Although use of such headlamp washer systems is not imperative for all the varieties of lamps used in automobiles, use of these in case of certain lamps that produce light above a specific lumens range (>2000 lumens) is, however, mandatory. Use of such headlamp washer systems is relatively more common across luxury, premium and SUV segments as against that in other segments. They are incorporated in many cars as they serve the purpose of cleaning the headlights so as to maintain the visibility for the driver while driving. Besides ensuring dirt removal, these headlamp washer systems ensure prevention of impairment of optical features due to dirt which further causes glare. Stronger light, higher is the glare. And thus, it is one of the safety features installed in automobiles across the globe. Therefore, installation of headlamp washer system is made mandatory especially when certain HID lights, Xenon lamps are used. Nowadays, it is also seen that manufacturers are incorporating headlamp washers systems in mid- sized and semi-luxury cars. Global headlamp washer systems market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for high end vehicles, especially SUVs.

Headlamp Washer Systems Market – Dynamics

Increasing adoption of automotive headlamp washer systems coupled with anticipated steady growth in automotive production, especially, in developing countries is one of the major driving factor for the growth of global headlamp washer systems market during the forecast period. Moreover, demand for and production of high end luxury and premium vehicles has witnessed a steady growth especially in certain developing countries such as India. Along with this, increasing replacement rates of the headlamp washer system in the vehicle is also one of the driving factor for the expected growth of headlamp washer market over the forecast period.

Especially in emerging markets, adoption of features such as headlamp washer systems is relatively low owing to significant share of no-frills vehicles in overall automotive production. Furthermore, lackluster economic growth especially in North America and Europe are expected to act as an impediment to growth of automotive production in these regions, in turn acting as hindrance to growth of headlamp washer system during the forecast period.

Headlamp Washer Systems Market – Segmentation

The global headlamp washer systems market can be segmented on the basis of components, vehicle types and sales channel. On the basis of components the global headlamp washer systems market can be segmented as pumps and nozzles. On the basis of vehicle type the global headlamp washer system can be segmented as passenger cars, Light commercial vehicle (LCV) and Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). On the basis of sales channels, global headlamp washer systems market can be segmented as OEM and aftermarket.

Headlamp Washer Systems Market – Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market for headlamp washer system owing to the dominant presence of China which has overtaken U.S. in terms of automotive production. North America accounted for a significant share in global headlamp washer systems market owing to strong presence of automotive manufacturing in the region. Europe is also expected to witness steady growth and recovery after economic slow-down in the region. Latin America region is expected to witness average growth owing to the economic crisis in that region. Overall, the global headlamp washer systems market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period.

Headlamp Washer Systems – Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Headlamp washer systems market are-

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Valeo SA

Continental AG

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp

Mergon Group

Trico Products Corporation

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG.

