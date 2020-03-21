According to this study, over the next five years, the market for services to legal service providers will register a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million in US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of key companies in the service sector for legal service providers, shared in Chapter 3.

This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the legal service provider services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: the breakdown data in Chapter 3.

King & Spalding

Hogan Lovells International

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Cooley

Covington & Burling

Blake, Cassels & Graydon

Greenberg Traurig

Faegre Baker Daniels

Hahn Loeser & Parks

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow , Garrett & Dunner

Holland & Knight

Kirkland & Ellis

Jones Day

K&L Gates

Intapp

This study considers the value of the services of legal service providers generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

Online service

Offline service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for legal services providers by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understanding the structure of the services market legal service providers by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in legal services to service providers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Analyze the services of legal service providers with regard to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the global market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the size of the legal service providers’ service submarkets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global market growth for legal service providers (status and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Size of the global services market for legal service providers 2014-2024

2.1.2 Size of the TCCA Legal Service Provider Market by Region

2.2 Service segment of legal service providers by type

2.2.1 Online service

2.2.2 Online service

2.3 Size of the market for legal service providers by type

2.3.1 Market share of the size of the global legal services market by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Growth rate in the size of the global legal services market by type (2014-2019)

2.4 Legal service provider services segment by application

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Company

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Size of the market for legal service providers by application

2.5.1 Market share of the size of the global legal services market by application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Growth rate in the size of the global legal service provider services market by application (2014-2019)

3 Global Legal Service Provider Services by Players

3.1 Market share of the size of the market for global legal services by actors

To continue…

