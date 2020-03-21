Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Internet of Vehicles (IoV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ford Motor Co. (US)

Texas Instruments Inc. (US)

Audi AG (Germany)

Intel Corporation (US)

SAP (Germany)

NXP semiconductors (Netherlands)

Apple Inc. (US)

Google Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

NFC

Other

Segment by Application

Vehicle-To-Vehicle

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure

Others

The Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

