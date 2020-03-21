According to this study, over the next five years, the market for services of intellectual property (IP) law firms will record a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars. by 2024, up from xx million US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of key companies in the intellectual property (IP) law firm services sector, shared in Chapter 3.

This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities in the intellectual property (IP) law firm services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers covered in this report: breakdown data in Chapter 3.

King & Spalding

Venable

K&L Gates

Greenberg Traurig

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

Latham & Watkins

Sidley Austin

McDermott Will & Emery

White & Case

Morrison & Foerster

Abelman Frayne & Schwab

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Akerman

Allen & Overy

Adams and Reese

This study considers the value of the services of the intellectual property (IP) law firm generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

Online service

Offline service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for intellectual property (IP) law firm services by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understanding the structure of intellectual property (IP)) Market for lawyer services by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in intellectual property (IP) law firm services, to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans over the next few years.

Analyze the services of intellectual property (IP) law firms with regard to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the global market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the size of the intellectual property (IP) law firm services submarkets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

