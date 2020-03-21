LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Industrial Alcohol Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Industrial Alcohol market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1591178/global-industrial-alcohol-market

The competitive landscape of the global Industrial Alcohol market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Industrial Alcohol market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Alcohol Market Research Report: Raízen Energia, Green Plains Inc., Cristalco, MGP Ingredients, The Andersons Inc., Grain Processing Corporation, Greenfield Specialty Alcohols, Flint Hills Resources

Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Type: Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Others

Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Application: Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Fuel, Food Ingredients (Excluding Beverages), Chemical Intermediates & Solvent, Others

The Industrial Alcohol market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Industrial Alcohol market. In this chapter of the Industrial Alcohol report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Industrial Alcohol report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Industrial Alcohol market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Industrial Alcohol market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Industrial Alcohol market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Industrial Alcohol market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Industrial Alcohol market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Industrial Alcohol market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1591178/global-industrial-alcohol-market

Table of Contents

1 Industrial Alcohol Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Alcohol Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Alcohol Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ethyl Alcohol

1.2.2 Methyl Alcohol

1.2.3 Isopropyl Alcohol

1.2.4 Isobutyl Alcohol

1.2.5 Benzyl Alcohol

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Alcohol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Alcohol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Alcohol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Industrial Alcohol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Alcohol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Alcohol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Alcohol Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Alcohol Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Alcohol Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Alcohol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Alcohol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Alcohol Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Alcohol Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Alcohol as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Alcohol Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Alcohol Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Alcohol Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Industrial Alcohol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Alcohol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Industrial Alcohol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Industrial Alcohol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Industrial Alcohol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Industrial Alcohol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Industrial Alcohol by Application

4.1 Industrial Alcohol Segment by Application

4.1.1 Personal Care Products

4.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.3 Fuel

4.1.4 Food Ingredients (Excluding Beverages)

4.1.5 Chemical Intermediates & Solvent

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Industrial Alcohol Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Alcohol Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Industrial Alcohol Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Industrial Alcohol by Application

4.5.2 Europe Industrial Alcohol by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Alcohol by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol by Application

5 North America Industrial Alcohol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Industrial Alcohol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Industrial Alcohol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Industrial Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Alcohol Business

10.1 Raízen Energia

10.1.1 Raízen Energia Corporation Information

10.1.2 Raízen Energia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Raízen Energia Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Raízen Energia Industrial Alcohol Products Offered

10.1.5 Raízen Energia Recent Development

10.2 Green Plains Inc.

10.2.1 Green Plains Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Green Plains Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Green Plains Inc. Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Green Plains Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Cristalco

10.3.1 Cristalco Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cristalco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Cristalco Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Cristalco Industrial Alcohol Products Offered

10.3.5 Cristalco Recent Development

10.4 MGP Ingredients

10.4.1 MGP Ingredients Corporation Information

10.4.2 MGP Ingredients Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 MGP Ingredients Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 MGP Ingredients Industrial Alcohol Products Offered

10.4.5 MGP Ingredients Recent Development

10.5 The Andersons Inc.

10.5.1 The Andersons Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 The Andersons Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 The Andersons Inc. Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 The Andersons Inc. Industrial Alcohol Products Offered

10.5.5 The Andersons Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Grain Processing Corporation

10.6.1 Grain Processing Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Grain Processing Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Grain Processing Corporation Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Grain Processing Corporation Industrial Alcohol Products Offered

10.6.5 Grain Processing Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Greenfield Specialty Alcohols

10.7.1 Greenfield Specialty Alcohols Corporation Information

10.7.2 Greenfield Specialty Alcohols Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Greenfield Specialty Alcohols Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Greenfield Specialty Alcohols Industrial Alcohol Products Offered

10.7.5 Greenfield Specialty Alcohols Recent Development

10.8 Flint Hills Resources

10.8.1 Flint Hills Resources Corporation Information

10.8.2 Flint Hills Resources Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Flint Hills Resources Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Flint Hills Resources Industrial Alcohol Products Offered

10.8.5 Flint Hills Resources Recent Development

11 Industrial Alcohol Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Alcohol Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Alcohol Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.