Organic Rice Syrup Market: Introduction

Many rice products are used as an ingredient in food preparation, but all of them might not be rice based. One of such rice product is organic rice syrup which is used as the ingredient in the preparation of various food. Organic rice syrup is a low-calorie sweetener used as an alternative to high fructose corn syrup. It is made by fermenting the organic rice which includes no synthetic agents, pesticides or fertilizers that make this syrup safe and acceptable to the people of all age groups. The organic rice is produced from pesticides and fertilizer free farming which results in low yield but high-quality grain. Due to its inherent characteristics of being gluten-free, natural, organic, non-GMO, allergen-free and low glycemic index, it has wide application in food and beverage industries. It is suitable for ‘vegan’ and ‘vegetarian’ foods because of being a plant source. It is used as a sweetener in various applications such as in cereals, snacks bar, tea, coffee, juices, bakery products, honey substitute and many others. It caters to the health-conscious consumers, who are looking for sweetness with minimum damage to the body. Additionally, it is considered as a healthy hypo-allergenic diet supplement that helps in fighting diabetes and other diseases.

Organic Rice Syrup Market: Dynamics

Increasing health diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and various heart diseases have resulted in finding the alternatives like rice syrup to conventional table sugar among the health-conscious consumers is one of the major factor towards the growth of organic rice syrup market during the forecast period. Another factor in the growth of organic rice syrup market is that it is produced from organic rice which is free from pesticides or fertilizers, chemicals, and other synthetic agents which makes the syrup safe to consume. Moreover, organic rice syrup is considered to be a nutritive sweetener which has a rich source of protein content, have a large number of minerals such as potassium, magnesium, phosphor etc. and it also contains vitamin B which serves as a curing agent for damaged hair and nails along with mental stability. This factor acts as a major driver that contributes to the increasing demand for rice syrup market globally. However, organic rice syrup is a derivate of brown rice which contains traces of arsenic which can cause serious harm to human bodies such as cancer.

Organic Rice Syrup Market: Segmentation

Organic rice syrup market can be segmented on the basis of raw material, application, end use and distribution channel. On the basis of raw material, the organic rice syrup can be segmented into brown rice and white rice. On the basis of application, organic rice syrup can be segmented into the baking, confectionery, beverages, processed foods, dressing and spreads, dairy products and ice-creams. On the basis of end users, organic rice syrup can be segmented into households and commercials. On the basis of a distribution channel, the organic rice syrup market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further sub-segmented into the hypermarket, supermarket, convenience stores, online retailers and others. Since modern store facilitates have an easy accessibility of the product to its customers at a much more affordable price, this kind of store has been anticipated to have higher volume sales as compared to other channels for organic rice syrup.

Organic Rice Syrup Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the regional outlook, organic rice syrup market is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific excluding Japan. On analyzing the organic rice syrup market at the global level, North America followed by Europe is expected to have the significant growth owing to the growing health consciousness among consumers along with growing demand for organic food products. While Asia is expected to possess potential market for organic rice syrup attributed to the increasing population of people those who are concerned about their health and consumers finding an alternative to table sugar which is less harmful. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the considerable growth in the near future owing to increasing demand for nutritive sweetener as well as food additives in the region.

Organic Rice Syrup Market: Key Player:

Some of the prominent players operating in organic rice syrup market include Suzanne’s Specialties, Nature’s One, Inc., Wuhu Deli Foods Co. Ltd., Axiom Foods, California Natural products (CNP), ABF Ingredients, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland and Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co. Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and others.