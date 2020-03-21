LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Research Report: BASF, Solvay, Toray, Asahi Kasei, Evonik, Invista, Rennovia, Eastman Chemical Company, Genomatica, Ascend Performance Materials, Ashland

Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market by Type: Adiponitrile Method, Hexanediol Method, Caprolactam Method

Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market by Application: Nylon Production, Paints, Inks and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Others

The Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) market. In this chapter of the Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) market?

Table of Contents

1 Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Overview

1.1 Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Product Overview

1.2 Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Adiponitrile Method

1.2.2 Hexanediol Method

1.2.3 Caprolactam Method

1.3 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) by Application

4.1 Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Nylon Production

4.1.2 Paints, Inks and Coatings

4.1.3 Adhesives and Sealants

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) by Application

5 North America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BASF Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Solvay

10.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.2.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Solvay Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.3 Toray

10.3.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.3.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Toray Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Toray Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Products Offered

10.3.5 Toray Recent Development

10.4 Asahi Kasei

10.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.4.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Asahi Kasei Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Asahi Kasei Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Products Offered

10.4.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.5 Evonik

10.5.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.5.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Evonik Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Evonik Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Products Offered

10.5.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.6 Invista

10.6.1 Invista Corporation Information

10.6.2 Invista Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Invista Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Invista Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Products Offered

10.6.5 Invista Recent Development

10.7 Rennovia

10.7.1 Rennovia Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rennovia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Rennovia Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Rennovia Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Products Offered

10.7.5 Rennovia Recent Development

10.8 Eastman Chemical Company

10.8.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 Eastman Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Eastman Chemical Company Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Eastman Chemical Company Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Products Offered

10.8.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Development

10.9 Genomatica

10.9.1 Genomatica Corporation Information

10.9.2 Genomatica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Genomatica Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Genomatica Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Products Offered

10.9.5 Genomatica Recent Development

10.10 Ascend Performance Materials

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ascend Performance Materials Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ascend Performance Materials Recent Development

10.11 Ashland

10.11.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ashland Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ashland Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Products Offered

10.11.5 Ashland Recent Development

11 Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

