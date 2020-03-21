Global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

Key Trends

Rapid adoption of glycated hemoglobin testing as a viable alternative of blood glucose testing for diabetes management is a key factor behind growth of glycated hemoglobin testing market. So much so, according to an International Expert Committee convened by the American Diabetes Association, International Diabetes Federation, and European Association for the Study of Diabetes, HbA1c testing is reckoned to be preferred for diabetes diagnosis except for individuals with some clinical conditions.

Availability of point-of-care HbA1c testing devices is serving to boost uptake of glycated hemoglobin testing market. Regulatory approval received by some point-of-care HbA1C testing devices boosts consumer confidence for these devices.

However, on the downside, risk of flawed results of point-of-care testing is leading to dwindling demand for glycated hemoglobin testing tools. Besides this, none point-of-care HbA1c testing devices have so far not received FDA clearance for the diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

According to guidelines from an International Expert Committee for glycated hemoglobin testing, the latter is indicated as an alternative diagnostic tool, but not superior to blood glucose testing for diabetes management. This hampers growth of glycated hemoglobin testing market.

Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to command leading share in the glycated hemoglobin testing market in the forthcoming years. Increasing incidence of diabetes in the U.S. and Canada due to hectic lifestyle and mindless eating habits has led to surge in demand for glucose testing. North America held leading share among all in the overall glycated hemoglobin testing market in the recent past too.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Europe are also anticipated to display strong demand for glycated hemoglobin testing market in the forthcoming years.

