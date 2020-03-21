The growth of Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution Market is primarily determined by the advancement of technology. Chat-based shopping and voice commerce increasingly provides modified, customized, and localized experiences to the customer and this factor is expected to drive the demand of Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution.

The Global Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

Trade promotion management (TPM) and trade promotion optimization (TPO) are the processes and technologies that consumer goods manufacturers leverage to plan, manage and execute the activities that require collaborative promotional activity from their retail partners.

In 2018, the global Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Blueshift

Oracle

McKinsey & Company

Exceedra

IRI

AFS Technologies

RI

T-Pro Solutions

UpClear

Acumen Commercial Insights

Anaplan

CPGToolBox

SAP

Wipro

Accenture

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Email

SMS

Mobile Apps

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Publishing

Financial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

