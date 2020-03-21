According to this study, in the next five years, the market for real-time flood warning and alert systems will record a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million dollars in 2024, against xx million dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of key companies in the sector of real-time flood monitoring and alert systems, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the real-time flood monitoring and alert systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: The breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Pessl Instruments

SysEng (S) Pte Ltd.

Campbell Scientific

High Sierra Electronics

Valarm

HWM-Water

Lynker

Arteria Technologies Private Limited

Riverside Technology

Hanwell Solutions

Hydro International

Vieux & Associates

This study considers the value of the real-time flood monitoring and alert system generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware (sensors, data loggers, others)

Software and services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8.

Government

Media

Agriculture Inland

fisheries

Transportation and logistics

Tourism and outdoor entertainment

Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the market size of the global real-time flood monitoring and alert system by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understanding real-time flood structure Market surveillance and alert system by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on key global players in the real-time flood warning and alert system to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans over the next few years.

Analyze the real-time flood monitoring and alert system against individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the size of the real-time flood warning and alert system sub-markets, with respect to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

