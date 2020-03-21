Global Plastics Extrusion Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2025 Just Published
Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Plastics Extrusion Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Global Plastics Extrusion Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Plastics Extrusion development in United States, Europe and China.
Plastics extrusion is a high-volume manufacturing process in which raw plastic is melted and formed into a continuous profile. Extrusion produces items such as pipe/tubing, weather-stripping, fencing, deck railings, window frames, plastic films and sheeting, thermoplastic coatings, and wire insulation.
Plastic Extrusion markets around the world, the United States is a major production areas, main participants are Bosch Rexroth Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, FMC Technologies, Interpump Group, Annovi Reverberi S.P.A, etc., the top three players hold a market share of more than 80%.
In 2018, the global Plastics Extrusion market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
JM Eagle
Berry Global Inc
Inteplast Group
Sigma Plastics Group
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
Novolex
Westlake Chemical Corp
Printpack Inc
ProAmpac
Winpak Ltd
Sealed Air Corp
DowDuPont Inc
Performance Pipe
Trex Co. Inc
Dura-Line
Ipex USA LLC
CPG International LLC
Pexco
Rehau
Ilpea Industries
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PVC
LDPE
HDPE
PS
Market segment by Application, split into
Packaging
Construction
Electronics
Automotive
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Plastics Extrusion status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Plastics Extrusion development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
