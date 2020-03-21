Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Plastics Extrusion Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Plastics Extrusion Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Plastics Extrusion development in United States, Europe and China.

Plastics extrusion is a high-volume manufacturing process in which raw plastic is melted and formed into a continuous profile. Extrusion produces items such as pipe/tubing, weather-stripping, fencing, deck railings, window frames, plastic films and sheeting, thermoplastic coatings, and wire insulation.

Plastic Extrusion markets around the world, the United States is a major production areas, main participants are Bosch Rexroth Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, FMC Technologies, Interpump Group, Annovi Reverberi S.P.A, etc., the top three players hold a market share of more than 80%.

In 2018, the global Plastics Extrusion market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

JM Eagle

Berry Global Inc

Inteplast Group

Sigma Plastics Group

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

Novolex

Westlake Chemical Corp

Printpack Inc

ProAmpac

Winpak Ltd

Sealed Air Corp

DowDuPont Inc

Performance Pipe

Trex Co. Inc

Dura-Line

Ipex USA LLC

CPG International LLC

Pexco

Rehau

Ilpea Industries

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PVC

LDPE

HDPE

PS

Market segment by Application, split into

Packaging

Construction

Electronics

Automotive

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Plastics Extrusion status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Plastics Extrusion development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

