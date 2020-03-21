Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Payroll Outsourcing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Payroll Outsourcing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2903098

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Sage

Xerox Corporation

KMCS

ADP India

HCL Technologies

Zalaris

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Accenture PLC

SurePayroll

KPMG

Vision H.R.

Deloitte

Aurion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payroll service

Hosted Payroll

Cloud Payroll

Market segment by Application, split into

Mid-market (>1000 Employee base)

Enterprise segment (<1000 Employee base)

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2903098

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Payroll Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Payroll Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]