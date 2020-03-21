Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2025
Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Global Payroll Outsourcing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Payroll Outsourcing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Sage
Xerox Corporation
KMCS
ADP India
HCL Technologies
Zalaris
Tata Consultancy Services
Infosys Limited
Wipro Limited
Accenture PLC
SurePayroll
KPMG
Vision H.R.
Deloitte
Aurion
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Payroll service
Hosted Payroll
Cloud Payroll
Market segment by Application, split into
Mid-market (>1000 Employee base)
Enterprise segment (<1000 Employee base)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Payroll Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Payroll Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
