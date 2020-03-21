According to this study, over the next five years, the network surveillance software market will record a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of key companies in the network monitoring software sector, shared in Chapter 3.

This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities in the network monitoring software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: the breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Microsoft

Nagios Enterprises

Datadog

Cisco

Zabbix

SolarWinds Worldwide

Paessler

NinjaRMM

Atera Networks

LogicMonitor

Flowmon Networks

Zoho

ThousandEyes

HelpSystems

Catchpoint Systems

This study takes into account the value of network monitoring software generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

On-site in the

Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for network monitoring software by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understand the structure of the market for network monitoring by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on key global players in network monitoring software, to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years .

Analyze network monitoring software based on individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the size of the network monitoring software submarkets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global market surveillance software market growth (status and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Size of the global market for network monitoring software 2014-2024

2.1.2 CAGR of market surveillance software size by region

2.2 Network monitoring software segment by type

2.2.1 On site

2.2.2 On site

2.3 Market size of network monitoring software by type

2.3.1 Market share of the size of the global network surveillance software market by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Growth rate in the size of the global market for network monitoring software by type (2014-2019)

2.4 Network monitoring software segment by application

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Company

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Market surveillance software size by application

2.5.1 Market share of the size of the global market for network monitoring software by application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Growth rate in the size of the global market for network monitoring software by application (2014-2019)

3 players monitoring the global network

3.1 Market share of the global market size of player network monitoring software

3.1.1 Size of the global market for player network monitoring software (2017-2019)

To continue…

