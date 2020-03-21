Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) development in United States, Europe and China.

Engineering software defines the use of different software such as computer-aided designing (CAD) software, computer-aided engineering (CAE) software, computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software, electronic design automation (EDA) software, and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) software. These softwares are utilized across various engineering disciplines, such as electronics and communication engineering, electrical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering, and mechanical engineering.

In 2018, the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3255894

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Bentley

Dassault Systemes

IBM

Geometric

Siemens PLM Software

SAP

Synopsys

PTC

Ansys

MSC Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software

Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software

Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Design Automation

Plant Design

Product Design & Testing

Drafting & 3D Modeling

3D Printing

Enterprise Resource Planning

Project Management

Knowledge Management

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3255894

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]