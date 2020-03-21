Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025
The Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) development in United States, Europe and China.
Engineering software defines the use of different software such as computer-aided designing (CAD) software, computer-aided engineering (CAE) software, computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software, electronic design automation (EDA) software, and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) software. These softwares are utilized across various engineering disciplines, such as electronics and communication engineering, electrical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering, and mechanical engineering.
In 2018, the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Bentley
Dassault Systemes
IBM
Geometric
Siemens PLM Software
SAP
Synopsys
PTC
Ansys
MSC Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software
Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software
Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software
Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software
Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Design Automation
Plant Design
Product Design & Testing
Drafting & 3D Modeling
3D Printing
Enterprise Resource Planning
Project Management
Knowledge Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
