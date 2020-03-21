Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Electrical Propulsion System in Ships Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Electric power generation and propulsion is a solution optimized for an environmentally aware era, and which answers shipyard and ship-owner’s needs for fuel economy, higher flexibility (both for installation and operation), better comfort on board, increased availability and an inherent capacity to be configured for fault tolerance and graceful degradation.

With the increase in demand for alternative propulsion systems that not only improve the overall efficiency of the ship but also reduce the carbon footprints, innovators in the shipping industry are leaving no stone unturned to find a solution to this grave problem. With all the options presently available at hand, electric propulsion system seems to have a promising future.

In 2018, the global Electrical Propulsion System in Ships market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Wartsila

ABB

GE

Man

Siemens

Rolls-Royce

DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG

Yanmar

Leonardo DRS

Ingeteam Marine

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Shaftline Propulsion

Pod Propulsion

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Military Ship

Marine Work Ship

Transport Ship

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electrical Propulsion System in Ships status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electrical Propulsion System in Ships development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

