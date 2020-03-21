The growth of Content Strategy Platform Market is primarily determined by the advancement of technology. Chat-based shopping and voice commerce increasingly provides modified, customized, and localized experiences to the customer and this factor is expected to drive the demand of Content Strategy Platform.

The Global Content Strategy Platform Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Content Strategy Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

A content strategy platform is a suite of software tools designed to help you achieve your content marketing goals. A typical content marketing platform might include: Tools to help you research and create content.

In 2018, the global Content Strategy Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Social Animal

Mintent

HubSpot

GetSocial

Outbrain

BuzzSumo

ScribbleLive

Hemingway Editor

Curata

SnapApp

Portent’s Content Idea Generator

Percolate

Textbroker

Ceros

Groovejar

CoSchedule

Google

Asana

CONCURED

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Content Strategy Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Content Strategy Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

