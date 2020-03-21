Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Automation Testing Tools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Automation Testing Tools Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automation Testing Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

Automation Testing Tool is a type of software that can simplifie the testing process for software engineers by using the minimum set of scripts, along with saving their teams time and money.

In 2018, the global Automation Testing Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2444807

The key players covered in this study

Selenium

TestComplete

QMetry Automation Studio

Testim.io

Cypress

HP

IBM

TestComplete

Test Studio

Katalon Studio

Sikuli

Ranorex

Zephyr

Squish

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2444807

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automation Testing Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automation Testing Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]