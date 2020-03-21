PMR’s report on global Ginseng market

The global market of Ginseng is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Ginseng market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Ginseng market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Ginseng market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players

Some of the major players of the global ginseng market are Korea Ginseng Corp, Organika Health Products Inc., DAEDONG ginseng KOREA CO, LTD., ILHWA CO.LTD., Ningbo Gianon Biotech Co., Ltd., Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd., The Sino-Nature, KOSHIRO COMPANY LIMITED, Rainey Ginseng Farms Ltd., The Associated Ginseng Growers of British Columbia, etc.

Opportunities for market participants in the global ginseng market

Ginseng is a health beneficial plant root which is majorly produced and consumed by only four or five countries. Europe and South Asia are the major regions are also adopting ginseng consumption due to the high number of health-conscious consumer base over there. Manufacturers of ginseng have the better opportunity to produce and sell more ginseng products in these regions which can provide the potential growth to the manufacturers and as well as to the ginseng market.

Global Ginseng Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia is leading the global ginseng market with highest market share due to the high consumption of ginseng products. North America is followed by East Asia which is having a significant value share in global ginseng market. However, Europe is showing the potential growth in global ginseng market during the forecast period due to increasing consumption of organic and health-conscious products.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of ginseng market, and contains thoughtful facts, historical data, insights, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use, form, and distribution channel.

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe)

APAC (India, China, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of ginseng market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with ginseng market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

