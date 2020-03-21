Food Safety Testing size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2020
In 2018, the market size of Food Safety Testing Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Safety Testing .
This report studies the global market size of Food Safety Testing , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Food Safety Testing Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Food Safety Testing history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Food Safety Testing market, the following companies are covered:
Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:
The leading players in the global food safety products and food safety testing market over recent times, include Biocontrol Systems Incorporated, Thermofischer Scientific, Biomerieux SA, Roka Bioscience, 3M Company, Agilent Technologies Incorporated, Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporated, Douglas Scientific, IDDEX Laboratories INC, EL DU Pont De Nemours & Co. and Ecolab Incorporated.
Key segments of the Global Food Safety Products and Food Safety Testing Market:
Food Safety Products Market, by Types:
- Disinfection Products
- Diagnostic Products
- Disposable Gloves
- Smart Labels & Tags
- Software Tracking Systems
Food Safety Testing Market, by Contaminants:
- Pathogens
- Pesticides
- Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)
- Toxins
- Others
Food Safety Testing Market, by Pathogens:
- Listeria
- Salmonella
- Coli
- Campylobacter
- Others
Food Safety Testing Market, by Food Types:
- Processed Foods
- Meat & Poultry
- Dairy Products
- Fresh & Frozen Fruits & Vegetables
- Others
Food Safety Testing Market, by Technology:
- Traditional Methods
- Rapid Methods
Food Safety Rapid Testing Market, by Types:
- Convenience-Based Methods
- Immunoassay-Based Methods
- PCR-Based Methods
- Other Molecular-Based Methods
Major regions analyzed under this research report are:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
- Market growth drivers
- Factors limiting market growth
- Current market trends
- Market structure
- Market projections for the coming years
Key highlights of this report
- Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth
- Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements
- Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
- An analysis of strategies of major competitors
- An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments
- Detailed analyses of industry trends
- A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis
- Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Food Safety Testing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Food Safety Testing , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Food Safety Testing in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Food Safety Testing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Food Safety Testing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Food Safety Testing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Food Safety Testing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
