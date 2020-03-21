In 2018, the market size of Energy Recovery Ventilators Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Energy Recovery Ventilators .

This report studies the global market size of Energy Recovery Ventilators , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Energy Recovery Ventilators Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Energy Recovery Ventilators market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Competitive Outlook

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Ltd. (Japan), Daikin industries Ltd. (Japan), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), FUJITSU Ltd. (Japan), Nortek, Inc. (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland), Blue Star Ltd. (India), Airxchange Inc. (U.S.), and Munters Corporation (Sweden).ÃÂ

The global Energy Recovery Ventilators Market has been segmented into:ÃÂ

Global Energy Recovery Ventilators Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. France Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China ASEAN Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Rest of LATAM



Global Energy Recovery Ventilators Market: By Technology

Plate Heat Exchange

Rotary Heat Exchange

Run Around Coil

Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger

Thermosiphon

Others

Global Energy Recovery Ventilators Market: By Type

Wall Mounted

Window Mounted

Others

Global Energy Recovery Ventilators Market: By Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

