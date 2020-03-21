Global Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

In this Endoscope Reprocessing Solution market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Endoscope Reprocessing Solution market report covers the key segments,

key players to develop solutions with more efficiency and minimum adverse effects.

The global endoscope reprocessing solution market is segmented on the basic of solution type, process type, end user and region.

Based on the solution type, the endoscope reprocessing solution market is segmented into the following:

Glutaraldehyde

Phtharal (Phthalaldehyde)

Peracetic acid

highly-acidic electrolyzed water (EOW)

Aldehyde-based disinfectants

Hypochlorous acid (superoxidised water)

Chlorine Dioxide

Alcohols

Based on process type, the Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market is segmented into the following:

Manual cleaning solutions

Automated cleaning disinfectants (Solutions)

Based on end user, the Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Others

The global Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market is anticipated to show robust growth owing to increased investment in R & D by key players. Based on the solution type, the endoscope reprocessing solution market is segmented into Glutaraldehyde, Phtharal (Phthalaldehyde), Peracetic acid,highly-acidic electrolyzed water (EOW),Aldehyde-based disinfectants, Hypochlorous acid (superoxidised water), Chlorine Dioxide and Alcohols. Based on process type, the Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market is segmented into manual cleaning solutions and automated cleaning disinfectants or Solutions. Based on end user, the Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics, Others. Hospitals are anticipated to show high growth owing to increased percentage of endoscopic procedures in hospitals and availability of skilled staff.

Geographically, endoscope reprocessing solution market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe regions are likely to witness increased demand for endoscopic reprocessing solutions owing to improved reimbursement systems and increased technological advancements in the regions. In Asia pacific region, China and India are anticipated to show robust growth in Endoscope reprocessing solution market due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The players in endoscope reprocessing solutions market include Cilag GmbH International,Steris Plc., Soluscope, Getinge AB, Wassenburg Medical B.V., ENDO-TECHNIK W.Griesat GmbH, MEDIVATORS Inc. (Cantel Medical Corp.), Steelco S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson and Minntech Corp.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market Segments

Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market Dynamics

Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market Global Industry Analysis, 2012 – 2016

Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

