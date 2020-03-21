Digital Radiography Detectors Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Digital Radiography Detectors Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Digital Radiography Detectors Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

The growth of the global digital radiography detectors market is primarily driven by increasing incidence of cancer and sports-related injuries, which present a large patient pool undergoing diagnostic imaging tests each year, particularly in emerging countries. Besides, the growing number of geriatric population, which is prone to injuries, is expected to drive the demand for radiography tests and consequently contribute to the growth of the global digital radiography detectors market over the forecast period. Introduction of new technologies by the manufacturers is expected to boost the demand for fluoroscopy devices and C-arms among end users, and also contribute to growth of the digital radiography detectors market.

Technological advancements, such as portability, and increasing application of a-Si detectors in dental CBCT and orthopaedic imaging are expected to build a huge platform for the growth of the digital radiography detectors market globally.

Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending, favourable reimbursements and growing awareness among healthcare professionals are some of the other factors driving the growth of the digital radiography detectors market in most of the developing countries. However, high cost of the devices and tests is a major factor expected to hinder the growth of the digital radiography detectors market.

Digital Radiography Detectors Market: Regional Outlook

The global digital radiography detectors market is segmented into eight regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for Digital Radiography Detectors by 2018 end and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Japan and Asia Pacific are expected to be the fast-growing regional markets for digital radiography detectors over the forecast period. Western and Eastern Europe are expected to mark substantial shares in the global digital radiography detectors market over the forecast period. However, the MEA digital radiography detectors market is expected to represent sluggish growth due to lack of awareness and reach of technology in most of the countries.

Digital Radiography Detectors Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global digital radiography detectors market are Varex Imaging Corporation, Thales Group, Agfa-Gevaert N.V, Onex Corporation (Carestream Health), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Canon Inc., DRTECH Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics k.k., KONICA MINOLTA, INC., Rayence Co., Ltd., and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

The report on the digital radiography detectors market is developed through identification of company-specific strategies related to new system development, market consolidation initiatives, and analyses of specific strengths of various market players, as well as their weakness and opportunities. The leading manufacturers of digital radiography detectors and healthcare providers are taking initiatives to increase awareness regarding the benefits of digital radiography detectors among healthcare professionals.

The companies in the global digital radiography detectors market focus on to consolidate their position by actively participating in activities such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. The companies in the digital radiography detectors market are focusing on expanding their footprints in countries such as India, China, and Brazil.

