LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Deoxidant Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Deoxidant market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Deoxidant market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Deoxidant market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Deoxidant Market Research Report: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Arkema Group, GE(Baker Hughes), Sealed Air Corporation, Solenis LLC, Suez Water UK, Accepta Water Treatment, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Chemfax Products Ltd., Chemtex Speciality Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Esseco UK Limited, Guardian Chemicals Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hydrite Chemical Co., Innospec Inc., Lonza AG, MCC Chemicals, Inc., Polyone Corporation, RoEmex Limited, Thermax Ltd.

Global Deoxidant Market by Type: Metallic Deoxidizer, Non-metallic Deoxidizer

Global Deoxidant Market by Application: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pulp & Paper, Others

The Deoxidant market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Deoxidant market. In this chapter of the Deoxidant report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Deoxidant report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Deoxidant market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Deoxidant market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Deoxidant market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Deoxidant market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Deoxidant market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Deoxidant market?

Table of Contents

1 Deoxidant Market Overview

1.1 Deoxidant Product Overview

1.2 Deoxidant Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Metallic Deoxidizer

1.2.2 Non-metallic Deoxidizer

1.3 Global Deoxidant Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Deoxidant Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Deoxidant Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Deoxidant Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Deoxidant Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Deoxidant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Deoxidant Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Deoxidant Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Deoxidant Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Deoxidant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Deoxidant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Deoxidant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Deoxidant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Deoxidant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Deoxidant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Deoxidant Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Deoxidant Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Deoxidant Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Deoxidant Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Deoxidant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Deoxidant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Deoxidant Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Deoxidant Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Deoxidant as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Deoxidant Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Deoxidant Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Deoxidant Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Deoxidant Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Deoxidant Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Deoxidant Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Deoxidant Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Deoxidant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Deoxidant Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Deoxidant Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Deoxidant Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Deoxidant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Deoxidant Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Deoxidant Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Deoxidant Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Deoxidant Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Deoxidant Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Deoxidant Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Deoxidant Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Deoxidant Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Deoxidant Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Deoxidant Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Deoxidant by Application

4.1 Deoxidant Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food & Beverage

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical

4.1.3 Power

4.1.4 Oil & Gas

4.1.5 Chemical

4.1.6 Pulp & Paper

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Deoxidant Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Deoxidant Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Deoxidant Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Deoxidant Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Deoxidant by Application

4.5.2 Europe Deoxidant by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Deoxidant by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Deoxidant by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Deoxidant by Application

5 North America Deoxidant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Deoxidant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Deoxidant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Deoxidant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Deoxidant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Deoxidant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Deoxidant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Deoxidant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Deoxidant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Deoxidant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Deoxidant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Deoxidant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Deoxidant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Deoxidant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Deoxidant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Deoxidant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Deoxidant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Deoxidant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Deoxidant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Deoxidant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Deoxidant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Deoxidant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Deoxidant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Deoxidant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Deoxidant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Deoxidant Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Deoxidant Business

10.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

10.1.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan) Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan) Deoxidant Products Offered

10.1.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan) Recent Development

10.2 BASF SE (Germany)

10.2.1 BASF SE (Germany) Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF SE (Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BASF SE (Germany) Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Development

10.3 Ecolab Inc. (US)

10.3.1 Ecolab Inc. (US) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ecolab Inc. (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Ecolab Inc. (US) Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ecolab Inc. (US) Deoxidant Products Offered

10.3.5 Ecolab Inc. (US) Recent Development

10.4 Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland)

10.4.1 Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland) Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland) Deoxidant Products Offered

10.4.5 Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland) Recent Development

10.5 Kemira OYJ (Finland)

10.5.1 Kemira OYJ (Finland) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kemira OYJ (Finland) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Kemira OYJ (Finland) Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Kemira OYJ (Finland) Deoxidant Products Offered

10.5.5 Kemira OYJ (Finland) Recent Development

10.6 Arkema Group

10.6.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Arkema Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Arkema Group Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Arkema Group Deoxidant Products Offered

10.6.5 Arkema Group Recent Development

10.7 GE(Baker Hughes)

10.7.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

10.7.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Deoxidant Products Offered

10.7.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

10.8 Sealed Air Corporation

10.8.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sealed Air Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sealed Air Corporation Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sealed Air Corporation Deoxidant Products Offered

10.8.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Solenis LLC

10.9.1 Solenis LLC Corporation Information

10.9.2 Solenis LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Solenis LLC Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Solenis LLC Deoxidant Products Offered

10.9.5 Solenis LLC Recent Development

10.10 Suez Water UK

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Deoxidant Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Suez Water UK Deoxidant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Suez Water UK Recent Development

10.11 Accepta Water Treatment

10.11.1 Accepta Water Treatment Corporation Information

10.11.2 Accepta Water Treatment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Accepta Water Treatment Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Accepta Water Treatment Deoxidant Products Offered

10.11.5 Accepta Water Treatment Recent Development

10.12 Aditya Birla Chemicals

10.12.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Deoxidant Products Offered

10.12.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Recent Development

10.13 Chemfax Products Ltd.

10.13.1 Chemfax Products Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Chemfax Products Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Chemfax Products Ltd. Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Chemfax Products Ltd. Deoxidant Products Offered

10.13.5 Chemfax Products Ltd. Recent Development

10.14 Chemtex Speciality Limited

10.14.1 Chemtex Speciality Limited Corporation Information

10.14.2 Chemtex Speciality Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Chemtex Speciality Limited Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Chemtex Speciality Limited Deoxidant Products Offered

10.14.5 Chemtex Speciality Limited Recent Development

10.15 Eastman Chemical Company

10.15.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

10.15.2 Eastman Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Eastman Chemical Company Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Eastman Chemical Company Deoxidant Products Offered

10.15.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Development

10.16 Esseco UK Limited

10.16.1 Esseco UK Limited Corporation Information

10.16.2 Esseco UK Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Esseco UK Limited Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Esseco UK Limited Deoxidant Products Offered

10.16.5 Esseco UK Limited Recent Development

10.17 Guardian Chemicals Inc.

10.17.1 Guardian Chemicals Inc. Corporation Information

10.17.2 Guardian Chemicals Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Guardian Chemicals Inc. Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Guardian Chemicals Inc. Deoxidant Products Offered

10.17.5 Guardian Chemicals Inc. Recent Development

10.18 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

10.18.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Corporation Information

10.18.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Deoxidant Products Offered

10.18.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Recent Development

10.19 Hydrite Chemical Co.

10.19.1 Hydrite Chemical Co. Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hydrite Chemical Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Hydrite Chemical Co. Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Hydrite Chemical Co. Deoxidant Products Offered

10.19.5 Hydrite Chemical Co. Recent Development

10.20 Innospec Inc.

10.20.1 Innospec Inc. Corporation Information

10.20.2 Innospec Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Innospec Inc. Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Innospec Inc. Deoxidant Products Offered

10.20.5 Innospec Inc. Recent Development

10.21 Lonza AG

10.21.1 Lonza AG Corporation Information

10.21.2 Lonza AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Lonza AG Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Lonza AG Deoxidant Products Offered

10.21.5 Lonza AG Recent Development

10.22 MCC Chemicals, Inc.

10.22.1 MCC Chemicals, Inc. Corporation Information

10.22.2 MCC Chemicals, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 MCC Chemicals, Inc. Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 MCC Chemicals, Inc. Deoxidant Products Offered

10.22.5 MCC Chemicals, Inc. Recent Development

10.23 Polyone Corporation

10.23.1 Polyone Corporation Corporation Information

10.23.2 Polyone Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Polyone Corporation Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Polyone Corporation Deoxidant Products Offered

10.23.5 Polyone Corporation Recent Development

10.24 RoEmex Limited

10.24.1 RoEmex Limited Corporation Information

10.24.2 RoEmex Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 RoEmex Limited Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 RoEmex Limited Deoxidant Products Offered

10.24.5 RoEmex Limited Recent Development

10.25 Thermax Ltd.

10.25.1 Thermax Ltd. Corporation Information

10.25.2 Thermax Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Thermax Ltd. Deoxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Thermax Ltd. Deoxidant Products Offered

10.25.5 Thermax Ltd. Recent Development

11 Deoxidant Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Deoxidant Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Deoxidant Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

