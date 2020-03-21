Data Erasure Solution Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers
Global Data Erasure Solution Market is valued US$1068.4 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$5245.3 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%Data erasure solution market is segmented by component, by device type, by the end user, and by region. A component is divided into Software, Service & Managed service. Device types are classified into PC, Laptops, Servers, Data center equipment & Mobile. End users are the Home solution, Enterprise, ITADs, & Data Centres. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America
Based on device type, mobile devices segment accounted for the major share in the global data erasure solutions market in 2017 and is projected to maintain its position in the coming years. Mobile device market, resale values can be much higher, particularly for iPhones. Thus, the move to upgrade a device creates a demand for data erasure. As a result, application of data erasure solutions in mobile devices is expected to witness potential growth in the coming years across the globe.
The increasing acceptance of cloud infrastructure in different organizations and expansion of the electronics industry is expected to boost the data erasure solutions market in the coming years. Presence of a large number of data erasure solutions providers and post-sale service providers across regions has led to a subsequent rise in demand for data erasure solutions. This is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, increasing threat of data loss from old assets such as PCs, mobile devices, servers, and many others has offered data erasure solutions manufacturers an opportunity to develop certified data erasure solutions in order to minimize the risk of data leakage.
In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is anticipated to contribute significantly to revenue in the near future due to a large base of existing users in the region. The market in Europe and South America is anticipated to follow a similar trend between 2018 and 2026. Furthermore, the market in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a robust CAGR in the coming years.
Key players operate in the market.
The scope of Report Global Data Erasure solution Market:
Global Data Erasure solution Market, by Component:
Software
Services
Managed Service
Global Data Erasure solution Market, by Device Type:
PCs
Laptops
Servers
Data Centre Equipment
Mobile Devices
Global Data Erasure solution Market, by End-user:
Home Solutions
Enterprise
ITADs
Data Centres
Global Data Erasure solution Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Players Analysed in the Global Data Erasure solution Market
IBM
White Canyon Software, Inc.
MTI Technology Limited
ITRenew
CHG-MERIDIAN
Ultratec Limited
RAS Infotech Limited
EOL IT Services Limited
XTechnology Global
CHG-MERIDIAN
Sinocorp
MDSi, Inc.
DBTRONIX (Far East) Limited
Labgroup
Green Safe IT Disposals
Secure IT Services Ltd,
DestructData
Ynvolve(Infinite Group)
Prolimax
PT. Sistemindo Teknotama Mandiri
PhoneCheck, LLC
Vibrant Technologies
Reciprocal Group
DCMind GmbH
