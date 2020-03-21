The global market is propelled by number of factors such as technological advancements in infrastructural sector in developing sector, cost effectiveness of plastic, adoption of green building practices, increasing urbanization. In addition to this, various government initiatives to improve building structures are projected to increase the growth of this market. However, continuous changes in the prices of raw materials especially crude oil and threat of slowdown of global economy are major hindrance for the market growth during the period 2019-2026.

Companies profiled for this market study-

DowDuPont, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Solvay S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Total S.A

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global construction plastics market was valued at USD 75.6 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 128.12 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9 %. The study covers in depth usage of plastic used in the construction sector. Plastic is a safe, lightweight and cheap material used in the construction sector. It is extensively used in residential and non-residential constructions. Plastic in construction are primarily used for seals, profiles (windows and doors), pipes, cables, floor coverings, and insulation.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Construction Plastics market on the basis of product type, edge type, end-user, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Expanded Polystyrene

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Windows &Doors

Pipes

Insulation materials

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

-Plastic is widely used in the construction sector because of its unique characteristics such as sustainability, cost efficiency, effective insulation, durability, resistance to corrosion, fire resistance, less maintenance. Thus, this has made plastic an economically attractive option everywhere in the construction sector

-BASF AG, German chemical company, launched a new innovative insulation material Neopor® in 2018. Neopor® is comprised of small black beads of polystyrene (EPS) containing blowing agent, which makes it expandable. BASF produces this unique material, which is processed by foam manufacturers into insulating materials for a wide range of different applications.

-Based on application, Pipes segment is anticipated to be the largest segment of the market. Pipes are composed of lightweight materials and plastics…Continued

Reasons to buy this market intelligence report

-Detailed market evaluation both at regional and global levels.

-Significant changes in market scenario, along with an extensive competitive analysis.

-Classification of the industry based on product type, application, and region.

-Market segments segregated on the basis of type, application, and geography.

-Comprehensive analysis of the historical data and contemporary market scenario to infer industry size, volume, share, growth, and sales.

-Investigation of significant developments in the market dynamics.

-Niche market segments and regions.

