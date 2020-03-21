According to this study, over the next five years, the marketplace for buyer intention data tools will experience a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of key companies in the sector of data tools on buyer intention, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the buyer intent data tools market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: the breakdown data in Chapter 3.

G2 Crowd

LeadSift

DiscoverOrg

6Sense Insights

IT Central Station

Demandbase

Lattice Engines

Bombora

TechTarget

EverString

Madison Logic

Aberdeen

Idio

IntentData

PureB2B

This study takes into account the value of data tools on buyer intention generated by sales in the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

On-site in the

Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for buyer data tools by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understanding the structure of the market for tools data on buyers’ intentions by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in buyer intention data tools to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans In the coming years.

Analyze the buyer intention data tools regarding individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

To project the size of the submitters of buyer intent data tools, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global buyers’ data tools market growth (status and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Market size of data tools on intention of global buyers 2014-2024

2.1.2 Buyer Intent Data Tools CAGR Market Size by Region

2.2 Segment of buyer intent data tools by type

2.2.1 On site

2.2.2 On site

2.3 Market size of buyer intention data tools by type

2.3.1 Data tools on the intention of global buyers Market size Market share by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Data Tools on Intent for Global Buyers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Segment of Buyer Intent Data Tools by Application

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Company

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Market size of buyer intent data tools by application

2.5.1 Data tools on intention of global buyers Market size Market share by application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Growth rate in market size of data tools for global buyers by application (2014-2019)

3 Data tools on players’ intentions for global buyers

3.1 Global Buyer Intent Data Tools Market Size Player Market Share

3.1.1 Market size of data tools on the intention of global buyers by players (2017-2019)

To continue…

