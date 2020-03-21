Bulk Bags Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Bulk Bags Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Bulk Bags Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

Market Taxonomy

The global market for bulk bags is segmented as per capacity type, fabric type, design, and end use industry.

As per capacity, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

Small (Upto 0.75 cu. m)

Medium (0.75 to 1.5 cu. m)

Large (Above 1.5 cu. m)

As per fabric type, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

Type A

Type B

Type C

Type D

As per design, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

U-Panel Bags

Four Side Panels

Baffles

Circular/ Tabular

Cross Corners

Others

As per end use industry, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Food

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Others

As per Filling & Discharge, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

Open Top & Flat Bottom

Duffle Top & Flat Bottom

Open Top & Spout Bottom

Spout Top & Spout Bottom

Spout Top & Flat Bottom

Others

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global bulk bags market include Berry Global Group, Inc., Greif Inc., Conitex Sonoco, AmeriGlobe L.L.C, BAG Corp, Halsted Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group (IPG), Sackmakers J&HM Dickson Ltd, Emmbi Industries Ltd, LC Packaging International BV, Bulk Lift International, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Langston Companies Inc., Mini Bulk Bags, RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd, Taihua Group , Jumbo Bag Ltd., Yixing Wellknit Container-bag Co. Ltd., Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co. Ltd., and Bang Polypack.

