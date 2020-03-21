In 2018, the market size of Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Building-integrated Photovoltaics .

This report studies the global market size of Building-integrated Photovoltaics , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Building-integrated Photovoltaics history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Building-integrated Photovoltaics market, the following companies are covered:

segmented as follows:

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Technology

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Application

Roofs

Facades

Windows

Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by End-user

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Europe is a leading region of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. The region constitutes more than 45% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum pace during the forecast period.

Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities for service providers operating in the global building-integrated photovoltaics market.

The U.S. BIPV market is mostly concentrated in California, followed by New Jersey. In Canada, the market for BIPV in Ontario is expected to expand at a significant pace in the near future.

California was among the first states in the U.S. to develop a Green Building Standards code known as ‘CALGreen.’ The code is expected to mandate that the new buildings in the state be more efficient in terms of energy and environment. This is projected to help the International Code Council develop a new International Green Construction Code (IGCC) for commercial buildings.

According to SolarPower Europe, countries in Europe have installed around 9 GW of solar power systems in 2017, which is a 30% increase over the 7 GW added in 2016

