Alibaba, Altice, AT&T, Baidu, Best Buy, Bouygues Telecom, BT, Der Spiegel, Deutsche Telekom, Futurewei Technologies, KDDI, KT, LG, NTT, NTT Docomo, Optus, Orange Play, Sina, SKT, SkyCom, SoftBank, Spark, Stiftung Neue Verantwortung, Telefonia Dialog, Telefónica Deutschland, Telefónica O2, Tencent, Three, TIM, Beijing Changjiu Logistics, Vodafone, Vodafone Hutchison Australia, Xiaomi, ZTE

In 2018, several countries led by the US banned Huawei from their 5G networks on the grounds of national and IT security. Amid the bitter trade war with China, the Trump administration recently has moved to punish Huawei further by prohibiting US companies from selling components and parts to the China tech giant. Despite the 90-day delay for the Huawei ban, the impact on the global 5G development is expected to be enormous as Huawei is still considered one of the pioneers in 5G. Following the Trump and Xi meeting at G20 last weekend, the US and China has reached a consensus on restarting negotiations and resuming exports to Huawei. It is believed that the market will be motivated in the short term, but in the long run, it is still necessary to keep eyes on the actual progress of the negotiations between China and the United State. This report provides a description of how this all began and a whole picture of these bans, and looks into their causes and influences.

List of Topics

Background and reasons behind the global backlash against Huawei from the perspective of both western countries and Huawei

Analysis of the impact on Huawei in other regions except the US and why most enterprise customers still hold on to the company’s 5G equipment

Analysis of political risks for other Chinese vendors such as ZTE if the global ban continues.

Table of Contents

1. Huawei Network Equipment Banned by Several Countries and Telecoms

2.Main Reasons behind Lack of Trust in Chinese Enterprises

2.1 Huawei’s Global Expansion Backed by Government

2.2 Chinese Enterprises’ Difficulty in Maintaining Independence under China’s Legal System

2.2.1 Chinese Government’s Increased Control over Chinese Enterprises

2.2.2 Chinese Government’s Legitimate Rights to Conduct Intelligence through Enterprises

3. Huawei Defends Equipment Security

3.1 Huawei Asserts Ability to Manage its Security and Keep Independence from the Government

3.2 Huawei Proposes Security Improvement Measurements to Win Trust of Western Countries

4. Most Enterprise Customers Still Hold On To Huawei Equipment

4.1 Huawei’s Biggest Loss in the Asia Pacific is the Loss of Market Share in Japan

4.2 Huawei’s Market Share in Europe Remains Unaffected Except BT

4.2.1 Other European Operators Still Cooperate with Huawei

4.2.2 Germany Government Has Security Concerns about Huawei’s Technology but Not Telecom Operators

4.2.3 Huawei’s 5G Product Advantages Make it Difficult for Telecom Operators to Give Up Easily

5. Political Risks that Huawei May Have to Encounter in the Future

5.1 Huawei Continues to Face Political Risks in the Future

5.2 Governments and Operators of All Countries Have High Possibility of Expanding the Blockade

5.3 ZTE Should Be Worried About the US Government Bans on All China-made Products

6. MIC Perspective

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

