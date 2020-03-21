The global Automotive Wheel Coating market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Wheel Coating market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Wheel Coating market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Wheel Coating market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Wheel Coating market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9828?source=atm

Growing preference for alloy wheels to make the vehicle attractive

Younger buyers in the millennial generation have demonstrated an affinity to deck up their 2-wheelers and passenger cars with alloy rims and wheels as they believe that such embellishments enhance their vehicle appearance, match their personality and function as a kind of status symbol. Auto accessory shops in the present day are stocked to the brim with such metallic colour alloys and rims to cater to customer demand. There are a number of wheel coating sprays available in the automotive wheel coating market that can be used without any kind of prior guidance. Sales of alloy wheels and rims have been rising exponentially in nations such as India, Brazil, the U.S. and Japan. The youth from these countries are heavily involved in the marked increase in regional demand for alloy wheels. The growth of alloy rim sales should definitely help the growth of the overall automotive wheel coating market.

Passenger cars anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR over the decade

The Passenger Cars segment is predicted to record a healthy CAGR of 2.5% in terms of volume over the forecast period. In terms of value, the Passenger Cars segment accounted for a market share of more than 35% in the year 2016 and this segment is anticipated to hold the same value share in the year 2026. The Passenger Cars segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% in terms of value between 2016 and 2026. The market value of the Passenger Cars segment in the global automotive wheel coating market was just over US$ 196 Mn in the year 2016 and this is anticipated to increase to more than US$ 257 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The Passenger Cars segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of almost US$ 60 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Mid-sized passenger car segment has highest CAGR by volume

In terms of volume, the mid-sized sub segment of the Passenger Cars vehicle type segment was more than 21,000 tonnes in the year 2015. With a volume CAGR of 2.7%, the mid-sized sub segment is anticipated to reach almost 29,000 tonnes by the end of the decadal study. The CAGR of the mid-sized sub segment is the highest when compared to all other types such as the compact, premium, or even luxury passenger car sub segment in the global automotive wheel coating market. In terms of value, the premium sub segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 2.5% for the entire forecast period from 2016 -2026 while the compact and mid-sized sub segments are both likely to register 2.9% CAGR in terms of value for the same period.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Wheel Coating market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Wheel Coating market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Report at a discounted price exclusively!!! Purchase before the offer ends!!!

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9828?source=atm

What insights readers can gather from the Automotive Wheel Coating market report?

A critical study of the Automotive Wheel Coating market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Automotive Wheel Coating market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Automotive Wheel Coating landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Automotive Wheel Coating market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Automotive Wheel Coating market share and why? What strategies are the Automotive Wheel Coating market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Automotive Wheel Coating market? What factors are negatively affecting the Automotive Wheel Coating market growth? What will be the value of the global Automotive Wheel Coating market by the end of 2029?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9828?source=atm

Why Choose Automotive Wheel Coating Market Report?