Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market was valued US$ 1.41Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.16Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 10.16% during a forecast.

Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market is segmented into by fuel type, by application type, by functionality, by vehicle and by region. Based on fuel type, automotive auto dimming mirror market is classified into Internal Combustion Engines, Battery Electric Vehicle & Others. In application type are parted into Outer Rear View & inside Rear-View. By functionality are divided into Connected & Non-Connected. In Vehicle are segmented into Passenger Vehicles & Light Commercial Vehicles. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Global industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

Driving factors of automotive auto dimming mirror market are rising demand and production of vehicles. Increase in demand and sales of commercial vehicles, government stringent emission norms, trending smart mirror, eco-friendly & embedded glass. Rising primary safety from accidents and rising consumer preferences in application of mirror in luxury and passengerâ€™s cars have created huge demand in market for Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market.

High cost of replacement and functional issues can hamper the growth of Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market.

In terms of Functionality, Connected segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Increase in production of passenger vehicles across the globe and rapid urbanization and rising drivers and passenger safety. Trending in applications are mirror like temperature display, parking assistance, Bluetooth, hands-free connectivity, navigation and growing safety standards will boost the demand for automotive auto dimming mirror market.

In terms of Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Future automobiles will need to satisfy stringent emission standards and the best way to do it with exciting technologies also to reduce accidental damage. Increasing production and demand for passenger are growing much higher than previous period, increasing consumption owing to the better visibility property and increasing adoption of rear-view mirrors with auto dimming mirror will create more opportunity in market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India will boost the market in this region. Rise in disposal income, rapid changes in regulations to make transportation more advancing on the technology front and ever increasing population of this region will create more opportunity in automotive auto dimming mirror market. China is the biggest producer of automobiles in the world. Northern America region is projected to be the second largest Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market.

Audi AG, Gentex Corporation, Magna International, Inc., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, BMW Group, Magna, General Motors, SL Corporation, Ichikoh, Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Honda Lock Manufacturing Co., Ltd., FLABEG Holding GmbH, Haruki Murakami, Metagal Industria E Comercio Ltda., Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Ficosa International, Murakami Kaimeido, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Private Limited and Konview Electronics Corporation Limited.

The scope of the Report Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market:

Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market: By Fuel Type

Internal Combustion Engines

Battery Electric Vehicle

Others

Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market: By Application Type

Outer Rear View

Inside Rear-View

Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market: By Material

IR-PVB

Metal Coated

Tinted

Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market: By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market: By region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player analyzed Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market in the Report:

Dura Automotive Systems

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Samvardhana Motherson

Webasto

Gentex Corporation

Pilkington Glass

PPG Industries

Corning

Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Ltd.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Glas TrÃ¶sch Holding AG

LKQ Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Magna International Inc.

Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

Guardian Industries Corporation

