Automotive Actuators Market: Overview

Actuators are mechanical or electromechanical devices which are used to control motion. They convert any form of energy usually electrical into motion. The effect is used in various industrial and scientific applications such as nanopositioning in semiconductor manufacturing, microfluidic motors and valves, etc. Another promising actuator concept relies on charge-induced changes of surface stress. This actuation concept requires the use of high-surface-area materials such as carbon nanotube based materials that have been extensively researched for this application, but that may prove to be too costly and to difficult to load in compression.

The characteristics on which actuators can be classified are mounting configuration, output torque, maximum speed, maximum extension, holding force, enclosure protection rating and others. They have various applications in motors, cylinders, rock and pinion arrangements, ball screws and other components.

Automotive actuators market: Drivers & Restraints

The actuator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% because now manufacturers are focusing on making automated systems which will require actuators. This can also be used in air crafts and the demand is increasing because of the increase in air traffic and complete automation. Therefore the demand of actuators is increasing globally.

Rising wide number of application in the industries where high machineries are involved the demand of actuators increases globally. However high cost incurred in manufacturing of actuator devices may hamper the growth of actuator market in the future.

Traditional electric actuator technology has many drawbacks that limit its effectiveness for use on control valves. Successfully employed in the motion control industry for years, electric actuators based on servo motor and roller screw or planetary gear technologies eliminate these limitations allowing for a highly responsive, robust and accurate electric actuator solution that is well suited for valve control. Exlar has designed actuators specifically for valve control utilizing this technology. These actuator solutions accommodate a wide range of typical valve control applications, including installations in hazardous environments, and offer unheard of flexibility and performance relative to traditional solutions.

Automotive Actuators Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of the technology used, Automotive actuators market is divided into :-

Hydraulic actuator

Pneumatic actuator

Electric actuator

Thermal or Magnetic actuator

Electrical actuator

On the basis of the output of the motor, Automotive actuators market is divided into :-

Linear motion

Oscillatory motion

Rotatory motion

On the basis of the material used, Automotive actuators market is divided into :-

Piezoelectric materials Low permittivity ferrosoft materials High permittivity ferrosoft materials Medium permittivity ferrosoft materials

Nanoporous carbon materials

Nickel and titanium alloy (Shape memory actuators are made of this alloy)

On the basis of artificial muscles used, Automotive actuators market is divided into :-

McKibben air muscles

Shape memory alloys

Polymers

Synthetic Muscles

Bucky tubes

On the basis of the end use, Automotive actuators market is divided into :-

Aerospace

Defence

Marine

Automotive

On the basis of industry application, Automotive actuators market is divided into :-

Oil and gas

Power

Chemical

Food and beverages

Water and waste water

Iron and steel

Pulp and paper

Mining

Others

Segmentation Overview

Linear actuators are the future of the automatic actuators market because they can be used in machinery, valves and other places where linear motion is required. Since the automation is rising and factory automation is combined with the internet of things the use of linear actuators is rising.

Oil and gas market is expected to have the highest growth in the actuator market.

Automotive Actuators Market: Region wise Outlook

The actuators market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Noerth America is the global leader of actuators and it will continue to be the same. Demand for actuators will increase in China and other ASEAN countries because the number of automobiles are increasing and for better functioning and automation actuators are required. Japan also holds a good market share in the production of actuators. Due to the increase in automation in oil industries MEA region will also see an increase in the CAGR because of the gulf countries. Europe is also expected to generate a decent amount of increase in the actuator market.

Automotive Actuators Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in Automotive Actuators market are:-

Cameron

Tolomatic, inc

Duff – Norton

Emerson electronic

Flowserve

Pentair

ATI

Crane

Eaton

Honeywell

Moog

Rockwell

Collins

Saab

SMC

Woodward

Curtis-Wright