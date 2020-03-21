Global Automated Microscopy Market is expected to reach US$ 10.3Bn by 2026 from US$ 5.2Bn in 2017 at CAGR of 8.9%. Global automated microscopy market is segmented by product, end users, applications, and regions. Product is divided into an inverted microscope, fluorescence microscope, electron microscope, scanning electron microscope and optical microscope. End users are classified as biotech companies, hospitals, diagnostic labs, and research centres. Applications are splits into monitoring, semiconductors, surface study, life science, material science, diagnosis, and genetic engineering. Region-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Modern-day microscopes have an extensive array of components that can be automated. Shutters, filter wheels, stages, light sources, and focus control can all be replaced with versions that are electronically controlled. Growing demand for the development of less complex, highly advance and easily handle microscope would fuel the global automated microscopy market. Government and industrial investment in creating an automated microscope for nanotechnology would further drive the market growth. But the high price due to more technical advances in the equipment’s is the major and only restrain for automated microscopy market. Now, there is a growing demand for sophisticated, detail and accurate research in various fields. Based on the product, scanning electron microscope segment is booming the automated microscopy market. Scanning electron microscope used in nanotechnology. An inverted microscope is used in pathology and the diagnosis. A scanning electron microscope is a type of electron microscope that yields images of a sample by scanning the surface with a focused beam of electrons. The electrons interact with atoms in the sample, producing various signals that contain information around the surface topography and composition of the sample. On the basis of end user, bio tech companies are widely used the automated microscopy. Microscopy techniques and applications are evolving and improving to see the need for biotechnological advancement. Acceptable to detect microorganisms, their form and structures, the use of a microscope is essential. In terms of region, the Asia Pacific dominating largest market share for the global automated microscopy market followed by North America. Also, the presence of a large number of manufacturers particularly in Japan and favourable government supports has led the dominance in the Asia Pacific regions. Moreover, the growing investment in research and development and low labour cost are likely to hold the dominance of the Asia Pacific regional market over the forecast period. Key players operating on the global automated microscopy market are, Hitachi High Technologies Ltd, Asylum Research, Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss India Private Limited, Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation and Fei Company.

Scope of Global Automated Microscopy Market:

Global Automated Microscopy Market, By Product:

• Inverted microscope • Fluorescence microscope • Electron microscope • Scanning electron microscope • Optical microscope • Others

Global Automated Microscopy Market, By End user:

• Biotech companies • Hospitals • Diagnostic labs • Research centres

Global Automated Microscopy Market, By Application:

• Monitoring • Semiconductors • Surface study

Global Automated Microscopy Market, By Region:

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • South America

KEY PLAYERS OPERATING IN GLOBAL AUTOMATED MICROSCOPY MARKET:

• Hitachi High Technologies Ltd • Asylum Research • Agilent Technologies • Bruker Corporation • Carl Zeiss India Private Limited • Nikon Corporation, • Olympus Corporation • Fei Company • CAMECA Instruments • JEOL Ltd • Leica Microsystems

