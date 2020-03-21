The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) market. All findings and data on the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

detailed analysis on the end user and region of the ABUS market report. The sections provide detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The next section of the report highlights ABUS adoption by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the ABUS ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the ABUS market. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the ABUS market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by end user and region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the ABUS market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the ABUS market size, we have also considered revenue generated by the ABUS manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the ABUS market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the ABUS market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the ABUS market.

As previously highlighted, the ABUs market is split into a number of segments. All the ABUS segments in terms of end user and regions are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the ABUS market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the ABUS market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of ABUS for breast cancer detection in women with dense breasts across the globe in the near future, XploreMR developed the ABUS Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, ABUS Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in ABUS product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are ABUS manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the ABUS value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in ABUS marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the ABUS space. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers are General Electric Co., Siemens A.G., Hitachi Ltd. and SonoCiné Inc.

Key Segments Covered

By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Laboratories



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America US Canada



Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico



Western Europe EU5 Nordics Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ



Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

General Electric Co.

Siemens A.G.

Hitachi Ltd.

SonoCiné Inc.

Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that's the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

