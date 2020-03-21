Analysis of the Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market

The presented global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market into different market segments such as:

Market: Competitive Landscape

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their recent developments. The key players profiled in this report include Syniverse Technologies, LLC, OpenMarket, Inc., Nexmo Inc., Twilio Inc., Ogangi Corporation, CLX Communications, Beepsend AB, Tyntec Ltd. and FortyTwo Telecom AB among others.

Key Segments of the Global A2P SMS and API Market

By Technology Type

Cloud API

Traditional API

By End-Users

SMS Aggregators

Bulk SMS Providers

Marketers/Resellers

Telecom Operators

By Applications

Pushed Content Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Promotional Campaigns

Interactive Services

Others

By Geography

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America (LATAM)

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

