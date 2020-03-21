LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Research Report: Novozymes, Dupont Danisco, DSM, Amano Enzyme, Leveking, AB Enzymes, Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies, Chemzyme Biotechnology, BASF

Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market by Type: Powder α-Amylase, Liquid α-Amylase

Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market by Application: Food Field, Beer Production, Others

The Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) market. In this chapter of the Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) market?

Table of Contents

1 Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Overview

1.1 Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Product Overview

1.2 Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Powder α-Amylase

1.2.2 Liquid α-Amylase

1.3 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) by Application

4.1 Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food Field

4.1.2 Beer Production

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) by Application

5 North America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Business

10.1 Novozymes

10.1.1 Novozymes Corporation Information

10.1.2 Novozymes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Novozymes Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Novozymes Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Products Offered

10.1.5 Novozymes Recent Development

10.2 Dupont Danisco

10.2.1 Dupont Danisco Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dupont Danisco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Dupont Danisco Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Dupont Danisco Recent Development

10.3 DSM

10.3.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.3.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 DSM Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DSM Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Products Offered

10.3.5 DSM Recent Development

10.4 Amano Enzyme

10.4.1 Amano Enzyme Corporation Information

10.4.2 Amano Enzyme Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Amano Enzyme Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Amano Enzyme Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Products Offered

10.4.5 Amano Enzyme Recent Development

10.5 Leveking

10.5.1 Leveking Corporation Information

10.5.2 Leveking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Leveking Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Leveking Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Products Offered

10.5.5 Leveking Recent Development

10.6 AB Enzymes

10.6.1 AB Enzymes Corporation Information

10.6.2 AB Enzymes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 AB Enzymes Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AB Enzymes Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Products Offered

10.6.5 AB Enzymes Recent Development

10.7 Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

10.7.1 Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Products Offered

10.7.5 Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Recent Development

10.8 Chemzyme Biotechnology

10.8.1 Chemzyme Biotechnology Corporation Information

10.8.2 Chemzyme Biotechnology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Chemzyme Biotechnology Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Chemzyme Biotechnology Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Products Offered

10.8.5 Chemzyme Biotechnology Recent Development

10.9 BASF

10.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.9.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 BASF Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 BASF Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Products Offered

10.9.5 BASF Recent Development

11 Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Alpha-Amylase (α-Amylase) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

