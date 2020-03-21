According to new report by IMARC Group, The global nanofibers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during forecast period (2019-2024). Nanofibers are fibers with a diameter equal to or less than 100 nanometers. They are fabricated using different methods, such as bicomponent extrusion, template synthesis, self-assembly, phase separation, melt blowing, drawing, electrospinning and centrifugal spinning. Nanofibers are lightweight and have controllable pore structure and high porosity and surface-to-volume ratio. As a result, they are used in the manufacturing of air and liquid filters, protective clothing, tissue engineering, and sound-absorbing materials. Other than this, they find applications in energy storage and generation, chemical and biological sensors, pharmaceutical and textile manufacturing, water purification, and environmental remediation.

Nanofibers act as a bioactive material, drug carrier and an effective barrier for microorganism penetration, such as viruses, bacteria and molds, owing to which they are extensively employed in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. In addition to this, the increasing preference for recyclable and sustainable products, along with the growing application of nanofibers in the packaging, automotive, and electrical and electronics industries, is escalating the demand for nanofibers across the globe. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are introducing innovations, such as magneto spinning, force spinning, rotary jet spinning, phase separation and melt-blown technology, in their production process to minimize the manufacturing costs, which is anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

1. Carbon Nanofibers

2. Ceramic Nanofibers

3. Composite Nanofibers

4. Glass Nanofibers

5. Metallic Nanofibers

6. Polymeric Nanofibers

7. Others

Breakup by Technology:

1. Magneto Spinning

2. Electro Spinning

3. Force Spinning

4. Rotary Jet Spinning

5. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Electronics

2. Healthcare and Biotechnology

3. Aerospace and Defence

4. Automotive

5. Chemicals

6. Energy and Power

7. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied with the detailed profiles of the nanofibers market competitors.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

