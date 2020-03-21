LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the ω-3 Fatty Acids market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1591214/global-3-fatty-acids-market

The competitive landscape of the global ω-3 Fatty Acids market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global ω-3 Fatty Acids market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Research Report: BASF, DSM, Croda Health Care, Omega Protein, Orkla Health, Epax, GC Rieber Oils, LYSI, Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc., Polaris, Golden Omega, Aker BioMarine, OLVEA Fish Oils, BioProcess Algae, Sinomega Biotech Engineering, Skuny, Huatai Biopharm, Xinzhou Marine Biological Products, Renpu Pharmaceuticals, KinOmega Biopharm

Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Market by Type: EPA, DHA, Alpha Linolenic Acid

Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Market by Application: Food, Health Care Products, Other

The ω-3 Fatty Acids market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the ω-3 Fatty Acids market. In this chapter of the ω-3 Fatty Acids report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the ω-3 Fatty Acids report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global ω-3 Fatty Acids market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global ω-3 Fatty Acids market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global ω-3 Fatty Acids market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global ω-3 Fatty Acids market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global ω-3 Fatty Acids market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global ω-3 Fatty Acids market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1591214/global-3-fatty-acids-market

Table of Contents

1 ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Overview

1.1 ω-3 Fatty Acids Product Overview

1.2 ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 EPA

1.2.2 DHA

1.2.3 Alpha Linolenic Acid

1.3 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players ω-3 Fatty Acids Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers ω-3 Fatty Acids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in ω-3 Fatty Acids as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into ω-3 Fatty Acids Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers ω-3 Fatty Acids Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids by Application

4.1 ω-3 Fatty Acids Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food

4.1.2 Health Care Products

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global ω-3 Fatty Acids Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America ω-3 Fatty Acids by Application

4.5.2 Europe ω-3 Fatty Acids by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific ω-3 Fatty Acids by Application

4.5.4 Latin America ω-3 Fatty Acids by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa ω-3 Fatty Acids by Application

5 North America ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa ω-3 Fatty Acids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ω-3 Fatty Acids Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BASF ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 DSM

10.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.2.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DSM ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 DSM Recent Development

10.3 Croda Health Care

10.3.1 Croda Health Care Corporation Information

10.3.2 Croda Health Care Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Croda Health Care ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Croda Health Care ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.3.5 Croda Health Care Recent Development

10.4 Omega Protein

10.4.1 Omega Protein Corporation Information

10.4.2 Omega Protein Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Omega Protein ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Omega Protein ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.4.5 Omega Protein Recent Development

10.5 Orkla Health

10.5.1 Orkla Health Corporation Information

10.5.2 Orkla Health Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Orkla Health ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Orkla Health ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.5.5 Orkla Health Recent Development

10.6 Epax

10.6.1 Epax Corporation Information

10.6.2 Epax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Epax ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Epax ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.6.5 Epax Recent Development

10.7 GC Rieber Oils

10.7.1 GC Rieber Oils Corporation Information

10.7.2 GC Rieber Oils Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 GC Rieber Oils ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 GC Rieber Oils ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.7.5 GC Rieber Oils Recent Development

10.8 LYSI

10.8.1 LYSI Corporation Information

10.8.2 LYSI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 LYSI ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 LYSI ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.8.5 LYSI Recent Development

10.9 Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc.

10.9.1 Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc. ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc. ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.9.5 Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc. Recent Development

10.10 Polaris

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 ω-3 Fatty Acids Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Polaris ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Polaris Recent Development

10.11 Golden Omega

10.11.1 Golden Omega Corporation Information

10.11.2 Golden Omega Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Golden Omega ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Golden Omega ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.11.5 Golden Omega Recent Development

10.12 Aker BioMarine

10.12.1 Aker BioMarine Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aker BioMarine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Aker BioMarine ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Aker BioMarine ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.12.5 Aker BioMarine Recent Development

10.13 OLVEA Fish Oils

10.13.1 OLVEA Fish Oils Corporation Information

10.13.2 OLVEA Fish Oils Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 OLVEA Fish Oils ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 OLVEA Fish Oils ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.13.5 OLVEA Fish Oils Recent Development

10.14 BioProcess Algae

10.14.1 BioProcess Algae Corporation Information

10.14.2 BioProcess Algae Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 BioProcess Algae ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 BioProcess Algae ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.14.5 BioProcess Algae Recent Development

10.15 Sinomega Biotech Engineering

10.15.1 Sinomega Biotech Engineering Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sinomega Biotech Engineering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Sinomega Biotech Engineering ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Sinomega Biotech Engineering ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.15.5 Sinomega Biotech Engineering Recent Development

10.16 Skuny

10.16.1 Skuny Corporation Information

10.16.2 Skuny Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Skuny ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Skuny ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.16.5 Skuny Recent Development

10.17 Huatai Biopharm

10.17.1 Huatai Biopharm Corporation Information

10.17.2 Huatai Biopharm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Huatai Biopharm ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Huatai Biopharm ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.17.5 Huatai Biopharm Recent Development

10.18 Xinzhou Marine Biological Products

10.18.1 Xinzhou Marine Biological Products Corporation Information

10.18.2 Xinzhou Marine Biological Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Xinzhou Marine Biological Products ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Xinzhou Marine Biological Products ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.18.5 Xinzhou Marine Biological Products Recent Development

10.19 Renpu Pharmaceuticals

10.19.1 Renpu Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

10.19.2 Renpu Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Renpu Pharmaceuticals ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Renpu Pharmaceuticals ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.19.5 Renpu Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

10.20 KinOmega Biopharm

10.20.1 KinOmega Biopharm Corporation Information

10.20.2 KinOmega Biopharm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 KinOmega Biopharm ω-3 Fatty Acids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 KinOmega Biopharm ω-3 Fatty Acids Products Offered

10.20.5 KinOmega Biopharm Recent Development

11 ω-3 Fatty Acids Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 ω-3 Fatty Acids Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 ω-3 Fatty Acids Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.